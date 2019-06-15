Car, purse stolen from 81-year-old woman in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are seeking to identify a man accused of stealing a purse and a car from an 81-year-old woman in the parking lot of Tenuta's Food Lane after 1 p.m. Friday.

The suspect is described as having a full beard and being medium height and weight. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray T-shirt, black Nike shoes, a black back support brace and a silver necklace with a charm.

Police said he followed the woman out of the store and into the parking lot, where he grabbed her purse before she entered her vehicle. The woman fell to the ground and received minor injuries.

The suspect's vehicle became stuck on a curb as he tried to flee the scene, which is when he stole the victim's vehicle. He fled south in a 2018 white Dodge Journey with the license plate DXE8549 and drove south on Sashabaw Road.

Police believe the suspect could be connected to a similar incident from June 3 when a purse was stolen from a 76-year-old woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Police Detective Allen at 248-618-6068 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.

