Waterford police looking for suspect accused of stealing purse from 76-year-old woman

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are asking for help in identifying a man who is accused of stealing a purse from a 76-year-old resident in the parking lot of the Waterford Senior Center on Pontiac Lake Road on June 3 just after 10 a.m.

The suspect is described by police as being 5 feet, 11 inches and weighing 170 pounds. Police said he followed the victim into the parking lot and grabbed her purse out of her hands as she exited her vehicle.

He then fled the scene in an older model white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. The vehicle has rust along the bottom of both sides and a bug guard on the front hood and a black plastic piece hanging on the bottom right side below the bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Police Detective Novak at 248-618-7515 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.

Police believe this could be connected to an incident that happened Friday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.