Car thefts at Chrysler Jefferson North Assembly Plant continue despite police presence

DETROIT - Police presence has been upped significantly at Chrysler Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit since cars were stolen Wednesday, but that hasn't stopped further robberies from happening.

"This is the 13th time and the media only knows about five," an employee said.

That employee works on the assembly line inside the plant and she is fed up. Some of the vehicles she and her co-workers make are being stolen with ease right across the street at a private lot called Cassens Transport.

She's worried about criminals coming so close to her work without being detected and the safety of those that work in the plant.

"They could take their anger out on you," she said. "It's huge."

For the second time in a week, sources said eight new cars were driven right through a fence. A new Chrysler 300 was crashed across the street.

On Wednesday, five new vehicles were stolen off the lot. In August, video cameras captured eight new Dodge Durangos crashing through the front gate.

The thieves have been getting into the lot by putting a blanket over the razor wire fence and climbing over. Cassens Transport's security personnel are trying to make it harder for thieves to get away with vehicles, but not everyone is convinced they're doing enough.

"When is it going to stop?" the employee asked.

