New cars stolen from lot across from Chrysler Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit

DETROIT - For the second time in the past two months, thieves rushed into a lot holding brand-new cars near Chrysler's Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit.

Police said the thieves broke into the lot, busted through the gates and took off with several cars.

Local 4 cameras captured the damage the team of thieves left in the guarded lot. One thief drove a new Dodge Ram through the steel gate. The others drove off with a new Jeep Cherokee and three $60,000 Dodge Challenger Hellcat muscle cars.

Police said this is not an organized ring of thieves, but bold crews taking the cars on joyrides.

The lot is controlled by Cassens Transport. New vehicles are assembled across the street at Jefferson North, then many are brought to the lot.

Weeks ago, Local 4 obtained video of thieves crashing new Dodge Durangos through the gate at the same lot.

Earlier this year, a thief crashed driving a new car out of the Jefferson North facility. Now the plant is surrounded by concrete barriers and razor wire with an off-duty Detroit police officer standing guard.

At Cassens Transport, security personnel are back to try to make it harder for thieves to get away with vehicles.

