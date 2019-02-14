Carjacking victim grabs carjacker's gun, fatally shoots him on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT - A carjacker was shot and killed Thursday by his victim on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened on Snowden Street near Seven Mile Road and Schaefer Highway.

Three men approached a man around 10:30 a.m. Thursday while he was leaving his house on Snowden Street, police said.

Officials said the men were after the resident's white Hyundai Santa Fe.

One of the men had a gun, and the resident grabbed it and shot the carjacker, killing him, according to authorities.

The other two suspected carjackers got in the man's SUV and drove away, police said.

Several homeowners in the area said they heard gunshots.

"She told me that she heard four or five gunshots back to back in succession," resident Humphrey Woods said. "I came to the front and I saw all the police cars."

Police said several shots were fired.

The carjacking victim is being questioned by police. Investigators are still asking homeowners about the incident.

A white Hyundai was found abandoned about a block from the shooting scene. Police said the two other suspected carjackers are still on the loose.

