Man targeted in carjacking fatally shoots attacker on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - The intended target of a carjacking fatally shot one of the attackers on Detriot's west side, police said.

The carjacking happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on Snowden Street near Seven Mile Road and Schaefer Highway.

Resident Todd Downer said he had his binoculars out, trying to find the source of the gunfire.

Police said two men rushed up on a 33-year-old homeowner who pulled up to a home and tried to rob him. Police originally said the intended victim grabbed a gun from one of the men, but they have since said the victim went into the home and grabbed a gun.

The 33-year-old shot and killed one of the robbers, officials said.

So many shots were fired, it rocked nearby homes.

"She told me that she heard four or five gunshots back to back in succession," resident Humphrey Woods said. "I came to the front and I saw all the police cars."

After his partner had been shot, the other robber jumped into the victim's SUV and took off, police said.

The thief dumped the SUV a block away and tried to force his way into a woman's house, according to authorities. She called her friend, who is now standing guard at the door.

"She is upset, shaken up," her friend said. "That is why I am here. I left work to be here."

A K-9 unit tracked the man as he ran toward McNichols Road, but so far, police have not made an arrest.

Police are looking for a man with a heavy build who stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He was wearing a blue ski mask.

