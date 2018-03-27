Cat ready for adoption after being found abused, mutilated in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. - A cat that was found abused and mutilated in Westland is ready to be adopted after recovering from his injuries, the Michigan Humane Society announced.

The Michigan Humane Society and Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for abusing Stanley the cat.

Stanley was brought to the Michigan Humane Society’s Berman Center for Animal Care in Westland on March 7. He was found with portions of his ears and tail removed, duct tape wrapped around his legs and bruises on his body.

The Michigan Humane Society Cruelty Investigations office can be reached at 313-872-3401 and Crime Stoppers can be reached at 800-773-2587. Tips can be called into either organization.

