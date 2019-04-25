Cellphone footage shows rescue at house fire on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - An off-duty firefighter rescued a man from a burning home near the intersection of Waveney Street and Cadieux Road.

The fire started at about 9 a.m. Thursday. Cellphone footage from the scene shows Amarre Dabney run into the burning home, looking to find the man inside. Police said the man inside was disoriented and started to pass out. Dabney and a good Samaritan escorted the man from the burning building.

The investigation is ongoing.

