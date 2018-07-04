Center Line police investigating early morning 4th of July shooting that injured 2

CENTER LINE, Mich. - The chief in Center Line said crime doesn’t typically happen in his city, but this Fourth of July, his department is investigating a double shooting.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Center Line shooting leaves 2 injured near Van Dyke and Theisen

The shooting happened near the corner of Van Dyke Avenue and Theisen Street about 4 a.m.

Police said a car pulled up and someone fired shots into another car, hitting two people.

“No, we don’t normally get this type of activity in our city,” said Paul Myszenski, director of public safety.

It’s a strong statement from Myszenski and he wants things to stay that way, in spite of the holiday shooting. The chief said although things ended in his city, it started somewhere else.

“It all stemmed from a party that occurred in another city at a hotel; it was a birthday party,” Myszenski said.

After the party, the people involved drove from Warren to meet back up with the people, they rode with, but they didn’t realize they were being followed.

“The person got out of the car and a small fight erupted, and the individuals who were in the other vehicle just started shooting about four or five rounds,” Myszenski said.

“There was a large group of people there that was involved in this, we’re talking like six-eight people, and it did happen on Van Dyke, but at the same time it was four o’clock in the morning,” Myszenski said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.