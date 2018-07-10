Romulus man charged in connection with Center Line 4th of July shooting

CENTER LINE, Mich. - An 18-year-old Romulus man is facing attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting July 4 in Center Line.

Police identified Jaylen Tyrese Mckinney as a suspect in the shooting that injured two near the corner of Van Dyke Avenue and Theisen Street. Mckinney agreed to turn himself in with his lawyer, police said.

He was given a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Gerald at 586-757-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

