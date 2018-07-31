Charges dropped against 6 people in million-dollar marijuana bust along Detroit riverfront

Detroit police said they made a million-dollar marijuana bust on Jefferson Avenue along the riverfront. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Charges against six people have been dropped in the case of a million-dollar marijuana bust along the Detroit riverfront, officials announced.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, according to the 36th District Court.

Police seized more than 1,000 marijuana plants May 29 during the bust in the 4400 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Southwest Detroit, according to officials.

Police said a Border Patrol agent alerted them when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana. The Detroit Police Gang Intelligence Unit got a warrant to search the building in less than two days.

"We got a whole large operation here," Detroit police Sgt. Gerry Johnson said. "Looks like in excess of a million dollars at this location."

Marijuana was confiscated from several different green-lit rooms, officials said.

"As you can see, this is a very sophisticated operation," Johnson said at the time. "There's a lot of work and dollars into this operation."

Six people were arrested at the scene. They were originally charged with delivering and manufacturing 45 kg or more of marijuana or 200 or more plants, which is a felony with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Four people were charged with conspiracy to deliver or manufacture 45 kg or more marijuana or a synthetic equivalent of 200 or more plants, which is also a felony with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

The charges against all six people were dropped Tuesday.

Here is a statement from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office:

"I have confirmed that the court granted the defense motion to dismiss the case. However, I don’t have a written opinion.

"It is my understanding that the court held that the defendants operated in good faith regarding all the provisions of the law that they knew about the class C license (1500 plants) for a grow operation. The duty was on the city of Detroit to inform them about what was required and they failed to do so."

You can see several images from the pot bust below:

Detroit police made a $1 million marijuana bust. (WDIV)

Police found marijuana in several different green-lit rooms. (WDIV)

Police said a Border Agent alerted them to the strong odor of marijuana. (WDIV)

Equipment discovered during the massive pot bust. (WDIV)

Marijuana plants found by Detroit police. (WDIV)

Fans were blowing inside the marijuana-filled rooms. (WDIV)

Detroit police estimate $1 million worth of marijuana was confiscated. (WDIV)

There were multiple green-lit rooms discovered by police. (WDIV)

Dozens of marijuana plants were packed into a green-lit room. (WDIV)

Police said they confiscated marijuana plants packed into several rooms during the bust. (WDIV)

Detroit police found $1 million worth of marijuana in this building. (WDIV)

Inside the building where police found $1 million worth of marijuana. (WDIV)

One of the marijuana-filled rooms discovered by police. (WDIV)

