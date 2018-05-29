News

6 people arrested in million-dollar marijuana bust on Jefferson Avenue along Detroit riverfront

By Derick Hutchinson

DETROIT - Detroit police made a $1 million marijuana bust Tuesday on the city's southwest side.

Police said a Border Patrol agent alerted them when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Police investigated and found the massive grow operation on West Jefferson Avenue along the riverfront.

Marijuana was confiscated from several different green-lit rooms, officials said.

Six people were arrested, according to authorities.

You can see several images from the pot bust below:

Detroit police made a $1 million marijuana bust. (WDIV)

Police found marijuana in several different green-lit rooms. (WDIV)

Police said a Border Agent alerted them to the strong odor of marijuana. (WDIV)

Equipment discovered during the massive pot bust. (WDIV)

Marijuana plants found by Detroit police. (WDIV)

Fans were blowing inside the marijuana-filled rooms. (WDIV)

Detroit police estimate $1 million worth of marijuana was confiscated. (WDIV)

There were multiple green-lit rooms discovered by police. (WDIV)

Dozens of marijuana plants were packed into a green-lit room. (WDIV)

Police said they confiscated marijuana plants packed into several rooms during the bust. (WDIV)

Detroit police found $1 million worth of marijuana in this building. (WDIV)

Inside the building where police found $1 million worth of marijuana. (WDIV)

One of the marijuana-filled rooms discovered by police. (WDIV)

