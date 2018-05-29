6 people arrested in million-dollar marijuana bust on Jefferson Avenue along Detroit riverfront

DETROIT - Detroit police made a $1 million marijuana bust Tuesday on the city's southwest side.
Police said a Border Patrol agent alerted them when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Police investigated and found the massive grow operation on West Jefferson Avenue along the riverfront.
Marijuana was confiscated from several different green-lit rooms, officials said.
Six people were arrested, according to authorities.
You can see several images from the pot bust below:
