Charges dropped against man who wrongfully spent 16 years in prison for a Detroit double murder

DETROIT - After spending 16 years behind bars for a double murder he didn't commit, Mubarez Ahmed had all charges dropped against him Friday.

"The people move to dismiss without prejudice," the judge said.

Ahmed had waited for more than a decade to hear those words.

"Wow. I wanted to tear up, but I held it in," Ahmed said. "I'm just happy they did it finally."

He was wrongly convicted of second-degree murder in 2002. He's grateful but also upset.

"It's a shame when the police just grab somebody and say, 'OK, we're going to pin this double murder on him,' and not realizing the real killer's still out there committing or killing somebody else," Ahmed said.

The Innocence Clinic had been working on Ahmed's cases for nine years and believed the evidence used against Ahmed was fake.

"We intend to hold the officers accountable for the made-up evidence," said attorney Wolf Mueller.

Ahmed held the lead officer who worked on his case accountable and called him out directly.

"If he's listening, he should be ashamed of himself," Ahmed said. "You work for the government. Do your investigation. Do your job. Don't just throw it on anybody and throw the file away just to get a conviction. What do you get out of that?"

Ahmed is finally free and wants his story told. He's hoping the people who put him in prison will soon have their own day in court.

He's entitled to at least $850,000 actunder Michigan's Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act.

The motion for relief court document can be viewed below.

