Charges issued in shooting outside Spot Bar in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Three people face charges after a shooting early Saturday morning in the parking lot of Spot Bar and Grill on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville.

According to police, it was about 2 a.m. when a fight started among several people in the parking lot. One of the participants was armed with a handgun. During the altercation the handgun fell from the belt line of the person. There is no indication that the handgun was drawn by the person, police said.

However, Robert Ridling, 24, of Warren, is accused of picking up that gun and firing three rounds. Two people were shot, and Ridling also shot himself in the foot, police said. Everyone who was shot was treated at a hospital and released.

Ridling is charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and larceny from person. He was arraigned on those charges and is being held at the Macomb County Jail on a $1 million bond, cash/surety and no 10 percent.

Meanwhile, Sadiq Blevins, 24, also of Warren, is accused of trying to hide and dispose of the handgun. He is charged with receiving and concealing firearms, accessory after the fact to a felony, tampering with evidence, and possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy. He was arraigned with bond set at $50,000, cash/surety.

A 27-year-old Detroit man, who is accused of bringing the gun to the bar where it fell out of his belt in the parking lot, faces a misdemeanor reckless use of firearms charge. He was one of the shooting victims, suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.