Suspect, 2 victims injured in Roseville bar shooting

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are investigating an altercation between several people that happened in the parking lot of Spot Bar and Grill Saturday around 2 a.m., and left three hospitalized.

Police said a handgun was discharged during the altercation. The two victims and suspect involved were shot.

According to police, the suspect and two victims suffered apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The three are being treated at local hospitals.

The suspect is a 23-year-old man. Police believe he is from Warren. The victims are a 26-year-old man, possibly from Detroit, and a 23-year-old woman, believed to be from Warren.

There was one handgun involved in the incident and it has been recovered. At this time there does not appear to be any other suspects being sought in the case.

