Chief says Detroit police saved 2 missing girls from being moved to Atlanta for sex trafficking

DETROIT - Detroit police Chief James Craig said authorities rescued two missing girls from being moved to Atlanta for sex trafficking.

While speaking about the increase in human trafficking during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Craig said police received a tip Wednesday that prompted an investigation.

"Yesterday, our Vice Unit got a tip on a missing girl," Craig said. "They relentlessly followed up on this and found out that the missing young lady was abducted, and she was sexually assaulted."

Craig said the victim and another girl in the area were in danger of being subjected to sex trafficking.

"From that, the suspect was preparing for her and another female, who was also reported missing from the same location -- they were going to move them to Atlanta to continue into the sex trafficking activity," Craig said.

Craig said the girls were saved because investigators moved quickly and relentlessly followed up on the tip.

