Child in critical condition after Taylor house fire kills young mother, toddler

TAYLOR, Mich. - A 23-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son were killed Thursday night in a house fire in Taylor.

"I just got done caroling and my dad called me," said Abbie Ellis.

Ellis received a call after 11 p.m. Thursday, informing her of her friend, Abagail Meisel, and her son did not survive.

ORIGINAL STORY: Young mother, toddler killed in Taylor house fire; 4-year-old hospitalized

Meisel's 4-year-old daughter was critically injured.

The fire occurred while the children's father was at work. A neighbor frantically tried to tell fire responders where Meisel and her kids were in the burning Jackson Street home.

Neighbors are in shock.

Meisel often took to social media to show how she did her colorful makeup, and embraced her alopecia. Ellis looked up to Meisel for that.

"She didn't really care what other people thought," Ellis said. "She loved to do makeup, but she loved to stay bald. She was proud of it."

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the deadly fire.

A fundraiser has been set up to help the grieving family. You can donate here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.