Child sexually assaulted during home invasion on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT - Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy during a home invasion on Detroit's east side.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police investigate sexual assault of child on Detroit's east side

"He is holding strong," the boy's father said.

The father said the boy was brutalized in his home at about 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The house, located near the intersection of Beaconsfield Street and Outer Drive, was broken into by three men who demanded cash and cellphones. The boy, a 1-year-old baby, their mother and their grandmother were home at the time.

One of the men was armed with a gun. The father said the man held a gun to the 12-year-old's head and sexually assaulted him.

"That's why he's at the hospital now," the father said. "They tried to molest my son."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5500.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.