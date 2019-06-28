Police investigate sexual assault of child on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating the sexual assault of a child on the city's east side.
UPDATE: Child sexually assaulted during home invasion on Detroit's east side, police say
Officials said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Beaconsfield Street.
The child was sexually assaulted during a home invasion, police said.
The suspect was armed, officials said. Two additional suspects have been reported, according to authorities.
No additional information has been released.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.