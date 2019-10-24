Children injured in Detroit house fire expected to be OK, family relieved

DETROIT - Firefighters received a frantic call Thursday morning when a fire broke out at a house on Pembroke Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5 children, 1 firefighter taken to hospital after house fire in northwest Detroit

Five children were brought out of the house suffering from smoke inhalation; a 4-month-old girl, two 2-year-old girls, a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.

Neighbors said they saw Treyvaughn Robinson desperately try to revive his 4-month-old daughter, screaming for her to wake up.

"I found them and brought them out," Robinson said. "I couldn't find my son. I found him and brought him out."

Fire crews said a mattress in one of the children's bedrooms caught fire. The mattress was found near a space heater with a melted plastic clothes-hanger and multiple lighters.

Robinson said he was in another room with his wife when they noticed the smoke.

When he opened the door, he said the children were unresponsive.

"They were unconscious," Robinson said. "The door was closed. Our door was closed. They were in there, watching TV."

It's unclear how long the children were unconscious in the bedroom breathing in toxic smoke.

Two of the children needed breathing tubes at the hospital and the 4-month-old was placed in an oxygen chamber. Medical personnel said the children have stabilized and are expected to be OK.

"I thought I lost everything," Robinson said.

