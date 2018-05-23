Church plagued by break-ins on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - When Total Life Change Ministries Church moved into an old school on Detroit's west side in 2014, its goal was to help the community. Unfortunately, there have been so many break-ins at the church, members have started to lose count.

"This is 10 to 12 times," a church member said.

Evidence of past break-ins is everywhere at the building on Tireman Avenue. But after the latest theft, a board won't cover the damage.

On Sunday, thieves busted into the church in two places. They knocked a hole in a cinder block wall to get to an electrical room and strip electrical copper wiring for half the building.

For elder Jakenya and the rest of the church members, the break-ins have led them to a breaking point.

"We don't want to quit because God has told us he wants us here," Jakenya said. "But we may have to so somewhere else."

The church has had to cancel one of its biggest programs due to the latest break-in. It was planning to serve free breakfast and lunch to people in need.

Police have increased patrols in the area, but so far, no arrests have been made in connection with the break-ins.

