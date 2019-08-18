Church van used to help less fortunate stolen, totaled in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A van used to deliver food to the less fortunate in Warren was stolen Friday night.

According to Curtiss Ostosh, a pastor with Harvest Time Christian Fellowship on Nine Mile Road, the driver of the stolen van crashed into multiple parked cars around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of Yacht Avenue. Residents saw what happened and prevented the alleged van thief from leaving the scene.

"It hurts me to the core because that's all we do," Ostosh said. "We show love and kindness."

The van was donated to the church by Sue LaTour, the owner of Passport Pizza.

Harvest Time Christian Fellowship doesn't have the money to replace the van and are asking for donations. Anyone willing to donate is asked to contact Ostosh at costosh@harvesttimewarren.com.

"If anyone has the means to help us, that would be amazing," Ostosh said.

