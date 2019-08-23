Stranger replaces stolen church van in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A generous stranger is helping the Harvest Time Christian Fellowship on Nine Mile Road after the church's van was stolen and totaled Aug. 16.

ORIGINAL STORY: Church van used to help less fortunate stolen, totaled in Warren

After the van was stolen, Pastor Curtiss Ostosh didn't need to go far to get a new one.

Platinum Automotive is just 2 miles from Harvest Time Christian Fellowship in Warren. A thief stole the van the church used to pick up food for those in need. Bill Makres said he had to act after seeing the story on Local 4.

"It knocked me off my chair when I saw the story," Makres said. "I don't want to use the word hatred, but sadness that somebody would do something like that."

Platinum Automotive had a 2004 GMC, perfect for picking up palettes of food.

"It's overwhelming," Ostosh said. "As devastating as it was, it's overwhelming that somebody from the community step ups and helps us. It was crazy good."

The original van was donated to the church by Passport Pizza, another family owned business in Warren. The thief crashed that van and totaled it. Witnesses didn't let the thief flee the scene, and he was arrested.

Ostosh said he forgives the thief and is grateful for those to help him continue to do the Lord's work.

"What we do wouldn't be possible without transportation," Ostosh said.

Ostosh said the church received another donation -- A 2000 Dodge Caravan from St. Blase Parish Catholic Church in Sterling Heights -- that will help them pick up smaller deliveries.

