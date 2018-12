DETROIT - A Church's Chicken restaurant was burning Wednesday morning at 8 Mile Road and Schaefer Highway.

Detroit firefighters were working to douse the flames. Traffic was blocked on Schaefer Highway.

It's not known what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The restaurant is situated on the southwest corner of the 8 Mile Road and Schaefer Highway intersection.

