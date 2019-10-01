Clinton Township man charged with murder in shooting of 26-year-old wife

A police officer stands outside of a Clinton Township home on Sept. 29, 2019, the day after a woman was fatally shot. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Clinton Township man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his 26-year-old wife, police said.

Kyle Wonsowicz, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and a felony firearm violation in the death of Nicole Larocca, 26, of Clinton Township.

Police were called around 10 p.m. Saturday to a home on Stafford Street near 14 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said Wonsowicz shot his wife inside the home and dropped the gun when officers arrived.

"He was yelling," neighbor Harley Edmonds said. "Banging on things, saying, 'I'm going to shoot.'"

Larocca was found with a gunshot wound to her face, authorities said. She was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital, where she died from her injuries, medical officials said.

Wonsowicz is expected to be arraigned via video Tuesday at 41-B District Court in Clinton Township.

