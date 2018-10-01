Clinton Township police: Man stole mother's vehicle with 4-year-old girl still inside

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man stole a mother's minivan Monday morning in Clinton Township with a 4-year-old girl still inside.

Police said the girl's mother was dropping off one of her children at the grandmother's house about 7 a.m. on McKishnie Street near Beaconsfield Street. The 4-year-old girl was left inside the vehicle.

That's when a man on a bike rolled up and stole the vehicle with the child still inside.

The girl was later dropped off at the Hooters restaurant at Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile Road in Roseville, police said. She is doing OK.

Police are searching for the vehicle. It is a red 2010 Chrysler Town and Country with a crack in the rear bumper near the license plate. The Michigan license plate is DNU-1455.

A description of a suspect was not released.

Anyone with information on this theft needs to contact Clinton Township police.

