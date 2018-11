Clinton Township Police are looking to identify this suspect in Retail Fraud at Target

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich - The Clinton Township police are currently looking for a suspect in connection to Retail Fraud at the Target at Gratiot and Quinn November 13.

Police say she took various items of clothing

Anybody who can identify the suspect ar encouraged to contact Detective Hertel at 586-493-7855 or hertelj@clintontownship-mi.gov if you recognize her.

The suspect was captured on security footage here:

