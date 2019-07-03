Clinton Township police use drones, helicopter to locate gunman in Budd Park

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Clinton Township police used drones and a helicopter to locate a gunman hiding in Budd Park, according to officials.

Police received a call around 6 p.m. Tuesday about a distraught person armed with a rifle in Budd Park.

Officers confirmed there was an armed person in the park. They said he fired one shot that struck a vehicle occupied by a man.

Police contained the area until resources from other agencies arrived. They used drones and a helicopter to locate the armed man, officials said.

The armed man was located around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday and taken into custody, police said.

Budd Park is closed as police finish collecting evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7849.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.