Coast Guard: 64 people have drowned in Great Lakes so far this year

DETROIT - The U.S. Coast Guard said 64 people have drowned in the Great Lakes between Jan. 1 and July 26.

The Coast Guard used the statistic to remind people about the potential dangers present in the lakes, including cold water and rip currents.

A map from the Coast Guard shows where people have died on lakes this year.

Boaters are reminded to wear life jackets, file a float plan with someone on shore and have signaling devices and radios. The Coast Guard said failing to do these things has contributed to deaths. Boating under the influence has also been a factor.

Check out some boating safety tips in the video below:

