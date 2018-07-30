Coast Guard rescues 5 from 2-aircraft collision on Lake Michigan island

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - A helicopter crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City rescued five people involved in a two-aircraft collision Sunday.

According to authorities, the Coast Guard received notification from the Michigan State Police about the crash. The International Emergency Response Coordination Center confirmed a plane landing on the North Fox Island had collided with a plane already on the island, and was able to communicate with one of the individuals through an alert device.

The helicopter crew transported the injured to awaiting emergency medical personnel in Traverse City. Three of the five reported minor injuries and the other two were uninjured.

