Commerce Township murder-suicide: Investigators believe man shot wife, then killed himself

A man and woman were found killed in the Commerce Township home on Feb. 24, 2019. (WDIV)

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Investigators believe a 55-year-old man shot and killed his 49-year-old wife before killing himself Sunday at their home in Commerce Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to the home in the 3000 block of Timberlake Drive on Sunday evening after a man called police to say his friend was suicidal. Deputies tried to make contact with someone inside the home but were not successful. They forced entry into the garage and found an unoccupied vehicle running.

They then made their way into the home and searched the first floor. The 49-year-old woman was found dead on the floor of the master bedroom with a gunshot wound to her head. The man was found dead on the bathroom floor.

The Sheriff's Office said a 9mm handgun was found in the master bedroom closet. Investigators believe the man shot his wife and then killed himself by taking pills.

Autopsies will be performed on both bodies to determine the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.