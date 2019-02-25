Oakland County deputies say man fatally shot wife, hid gun in closet, killed himself with pills

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Oakland County Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for answers after a man apparently shot his wife before killing himself.

Police said a man walked into the Oakland County substation Sunday night and said he'd received an email from a friend who was threatening to kill himself. He asked for a wellness check.

Deputies went to the home on Timberlake Drive near West Oakley Park Road in Commerce Township shortly before 7 p.m. They tried to get someone to open the door, but there was no response, police said.

Officials forced their way into the home and found a vehicle running in the garage with nobody inside. Deputies said they shut off the car and searched the house.

A woman's body was found on the floor of the master bedroom with a gunshot wound to her head. The 49-year-old woman was the wife of the man threatening suicide, police said.

Deputies continued the search and found the 55-year-old man dead on the floor of the master bathroom, just feet away from his wife, according to authorities. They believe he overdosed on pills.

Police said a 9 mm handgun was used to kill the man's wife.

Homicide detectives and a forensics team moved in and started to process the scene. They found the handgun in the master bedroom closet.

Officials said there were marital problems between the couple. They believe that led to the shooting and overdose.

The bodies were taken to the Oakland County Morgue for autopsies. Police aren't identifying the couple because they're having trouble finding family members.

Police are continuing to investigate.

