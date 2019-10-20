Community conversation on bullying taking place Thursday in Pontiac

The discussion will be led by several national and local experts.

PONTIAC, Mich. - The Fourth Annual Community Conversation on Bullying, presented by Defeat the Label and Meemic Insurance, is being held during National Bullying Prevention Month and will help facilitate open discussion and shifting conversations on the reality of bullying and what can be done to remove it from our schools and communities.

The event takes place Thursday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oakland Schools Conference Center -- 2111 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, Michigan.

The discussion will be led by several national and local experts in such fields as education, healthcare and legal with the goal of providing children, teens and adults the proper tools and information physical and mental health experts needed to become informed advocates in the fight against bullying. Kevin Epling of Bully Police USA will moderate the event.

Featured keynote speakers include Michigan's Teacher of the Year Melody Arabo, and Assistant U.S. Attorney General Chief, Major Crimes Unit, Matthew Roth.

Tickets are $25 plus a minimal $1.95 fee for registering online at Eventbrite. For more information and to find the link to register, visit defeatthelabel.com. Email info@defeatthelabel.com for additional questions.

