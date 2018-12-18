Community leaders angry over decision to reinstate Detroit police corporal accused of punching woman

DETROIT - A group of community leaders is voicing its displeasure after Detroit police commissioners voted to reinstate the corporal who appears to have been caught on video punching a woman at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

The corporal was put back on duty while facing criminal charges in the case.

The incident happened in July. A woman described as mentally ill, naked, agitated and threatening was restrained and then punched repeatedly, according to authorities.

Officials said the corporal was 18-year veteran Dwayne Jones. He was suspended with pay.

On Dec. 3, Jones was charged with felony misconduct and misdemeanor assault and battery. Three days later, the police board of commissioners voted 4-2 to reinstate him to administrative duty.

Scotty Boman, of Civilian Oversight, is worried that this is a department-wide problem.

"Officer after officer is saying, 'This is what any officer would do,'" Boman said.

The board's vote came in spite of Chief James Craig's recommendation that Jones remain suspended. On Tuesday, Craig said he stands by his decision and didn't want to criticize another police organization.

Jones is set to return to court Wednesday.

Local 4 reached out to the members of the board who voted to reinstate Jones, but none of them returned the message.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.