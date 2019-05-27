Community mourns father of 7 fatally shot while driving cab in Detroit

DETROIT - A father of seven was killed over the weekend while driving a cab in Detroit. Police said someone shot Mohammad Zainul, causing his cab to hit a tree.

Family, friends and neighbors said the news of his death has been very tough. They said he was a huge part of the community and they want justice.

“Good father, good friend,” said Abdul Latif Azom, with the Islamic Center of North Detroit.

Zainul was shot and killed at 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

“It was a shock. I got the call from the local police. There’s a large family he left behind, seven children and all are minors,” Azom said.

“My heart was just going out to the family after that. I just wanted to console off of them,” said Denise Clominger, who lives next door and still can’t believe that her neighbor is gone.

“He was doing what he needed to do to make as much money as he could to keep this house going for his seven children and his wife,” Clominger said.

“We lost one of the great men in the community and a good father, that’s taking care of his family,” Azom said.

