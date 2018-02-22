Companies try to keep up with towing calls through Metro Detroit's pothole problem

DETROIT - Now that Metro Detroit has finally gotten a break from wet weather, emergency pothole patching crews have gotten to work on some of the area's busiest freeways.

Lane closures on I-696 from I-75 to Woodward Avenue will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as crews work on the road. Southbound I-75 will be closed from Adams to Crooks roads from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Southbound U.S. 24 will be closed from Hickory Grove to Long Lake roads from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It's a rare occasion when residents actually see patching crews as a welcome sign.

Robert Fuller, of Van's Towing and Transport, has been towing for 17 years. He said he saw the biggest pothole he's ever seen Wednesday on 14 Mile Road.

"We actually had a tow truck pop a tire the other day, so if that happens, you know there's some decent-sized holes out there," Fuller said.

The road conditions aren't just causing popped tires and broken wheels, Fuller said he's seen some vehicles sensing collisions.

"The fuel cuts off because it thinks it has been in an accident," Fuller said. "It shuts the car right off because it's so hard."

Brandon Taylor had to call for a tow when he hit a pothole on 14 Mile Road at Hayes Road.

"Just traveling home from work and boom," Taylor said. "I've never seen it like this. I was bouncing around, like, bump, bump, bump. It's crazy."

The conditions are dangerous, especially for tow truck drivers who are handling twice as many calls as they normally do. They're asking other drivers to slow down and get over when they see a tow truck.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.