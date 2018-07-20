Company creates new Belle Isle tour in Ford Model A

DETROIT - People say visitors in San Francisco have to ride the trolley, and those in New York have to take a carriage ride through Central Park.

Now, a new company has designs for a signature ride for Detroit.

Model A Ford cars were rolling off the lines long ago, and today they're hard to come by. But there's one cruising around that people can ride in.

Lisa Stolarski said she wants to take people down memory lane during a historic tour around Belle Isle.

"When they visit Detroit, people want to experience these old cars that truly built Detroit," Stolarski said.

When she and her husband started Antique Touring Company a few months ago, the biggest need was the car, which they found on eBay.

Now, with her roaring 1920s getup and a distinctive horn, Stolarski is turning heads on Belle Isle.

"My grandma used to tell me about when she was young and was a flapper and how carefree life was for her in those days," Stolarski said.

Those days were booming for Highland Park, which Stolarski wants to see again.

"We want to hire people primarily from Highland Park because that's part of the history and Ford history," Stolarski said.

She said she hopes the tour gives people a passion for history; specifically the history of the place they're in.

The tours are two hours long and cost $65.

You can watch the full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.