STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Sterling Heights Fire Department rescued multiple people Saturday from a condo fire.

It is unknown what caused the fire. According to authorities, four people were rescued from the second floor by a ladder and one person got out from a lower level. A dog was rescued from a condo whose owner was not home at the time.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.