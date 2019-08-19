Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar discuss scrapped trip to Israel

DETROIT - Rep. Rashida Tlaib D-Michigan, has traveled to Minneapolis, Minnesota to stand with her colleague Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota.

Both women were initially told they could go to Israel, then denied entry. Tlaib was later granted permission to enter to see her grandmother, but then she decided not to go.

Tlaib and Omar rallied against President Donald Trump and the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. The two representatives both support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctionsmovement. In addition, Omar has been criticized for repeating anti-Semitic tropes.

The two had accepted a trip through a nonprofit led by a Palestinian lawyer and were supposed to leave last Sunday. Tlaib wrote a letter to the Israeli government, citing her desire to see her grandmother who lives in the West Bank. Israel relented, then Tlaib said she wouldn't go because of Israel's "oppressive conditions."

