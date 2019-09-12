Consumers Energy: About 50,000 without power in Michigan after storms

DETROIT - Consumers Energy crews are working Wednesday to restore power to about 50,000 customers in Michigan after storms and strong winds.

“Our crews will continue working into the night to return power to as many people as possible, as soon as possible,” said Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy vice president. “We appreciate the patience of our customers as we respond to outages caused by this fast-moving weather.”

Safety tips from Consumers:

Call 211 if you are looking for help connecting to temporary shelter or other resources that offer assistance in your community. 211 is a free statewide service.

to temporary shelter or other resources that offer assistance in your community. 211 is a free statewide service. Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely move past workers on roadsides.

they safely move past workers on roadsides. Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, cleanup of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

