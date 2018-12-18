Controversy brews in Huntington Woods over library's Drag Queen Story Time

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. - A local library has a reading program called Drag Queen Story Time, in which drag queens read stories to children.

The program is intended to celebrate individuality and is popular. Some parents have expressed concerns.

Most of the opposition to Drag Queen Story Time comes from a group called Mass Resistance, which is based in Massachusetts. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes it as an anti-LGBT hate group.

When the program began, there was a waitlist with an average of 35 children per session. Library officials choose appropriate books and art projects for children ages 3 to 6.

City Commissioner Allison Iverson is not affiliated with Mass Resistance, but she said she believes Drag Queen Story Time should end.

"I know I'm being characterized as a bigot. But, I do think we have an obligation to share our opinions," Iverson said.

The city manager said almost all of the phone calls or emails she has received from people opposed to the program have been from out of state.

The next Drag Queen Story Time program is in January and is already fully booked with a filled waitlist.

