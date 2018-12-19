Huntington Woods meeting draws crowd in support of Drag Queen Story Time

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. - For nearly a year, the Huntington Woods Public Library has held a story time in which a drag queen who grew up in the area reads to children.

The program is intended to celebrate individuality and is popular, but it has been criticized.

An anti-LGBT group based in Massachusetts sent a call to action for its members to show up to a City Commission meeting Tuesday night, but the call had the opposite effect.

The vast majority of people who attended the meeting were in favor of the program. Only five people spoke out against the program and only one of those people was from Huntington Woods.

Commissioner Allison Iverson, who has now resigned, questioned the appropriateness of having a drag queen read to children.

The groups reasoning and logic for opposing this program again is nothing but trans phobic fear mongering built upon lies and falsehoods," resident Angie Povilaitis said.

READ: Controversy brews in Huntington Woods over library's Drag Queen Story Time

The next Drag Queen Story Time program is in January and is already fully booked with a filled waitlist.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.