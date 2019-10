Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - A convicted sex offender from South Lyon is facing child porn charges, police said.

Hal Jeffery Wiessbock, 70, is charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police said officers executed a search warrant at Wiessbrock's home Tuesday after an investigation.

Wiessbock is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

