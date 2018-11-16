Could there be benefits to not raking your leaves?

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Raking leaves can be a tedious task that homeowners have to do every fall, but could there be benefits to putting down the rake?

In one Royal Oak neighborhood Monica Oliveira-Permal keeps the leaves on the ground, but not just because she doesn't like raking.

"I believe in the mulching and running it over," she said.

Aaron Samson from Lush Lawn has a reason for raking.

"If there's too many leaves on the ground it gets compacted and really suffocates the grass and kills it off," Samson said.

But, Duke Elsner with MSU Extension Services said putting down the rake is environmentally friendly and helps the insects too.

