Couple charged in carjacking of 88-year-old woman in Walmart parking lot

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were arraigned on charges in connection with the carjacking and robbery of an 88-year-old Livonia woman.

Jason Malinas, 38, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Jessica St. Clair, 41, of Wayne, Michigan, were in court Thursday and are facing the following charges:

Carjacking

Unarmed robbery

Five counts of stealing a financial transaction device

Gloria Kevelighan was walking to get a shopping cart in a Walmart parking lot in Livonia Tuesday when the couple allegedly stole her purse and her car.

"He was very strong, because I'm a big gal and he had no trouble pushing me down," Kevelighan said.

Malinas is accused of pulling Kevelighan's purse strap, causing her to fall to the pavement. That's when he allegedly took her purse and keys and drove away in her car.

"I tried to turn around and sock him with my cane, because I always said if anybody bothered me I'd use my cane," Kevelighan said.

READ: 2 arraigned in connection with carjacking of 88-year-old Livonia woman

Video: Full arraignment

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.