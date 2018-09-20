2 arraigned in connection with carjacking of 88-year-old Livonia woman

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were arraigned on charges in connection with the carjacking and robbery of an 88-year-old Livonia woman.

Jason Malinas, 38, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Jessica St. Clair, 41, of Wayne, Michigan, were arrested and face the following charges:

Carjacking

Unarmed robbery

Five counts of stealing a financial transaction device

Gloria Kevelighan was walking to get a shopping car in a Walmart parking lot in Livonia Tuesday when the couple allegedly stole her purse and her car.

Jason Malinas (left), Jessica St. Clair (right).

Malinas is accused of pulling Kevelighan's purse strap, causing her to fall to the pavement. That's when he allegedly took her purse and keys and drove away in her car.

Witnesses gave information to Livonia police.

The couple was arrested at 11 p.m. the same day as the carjacking.

