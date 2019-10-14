Crews work to clean up diesel fuel that leaked into Warren's Bear Creek Drain

WARREN, Mich. - The cleanup is underway after Macomb County officials determined that diesel fuel leaked into Warren's Bear Creek Drain.

The potential leak was under investigation for eight months after a substance that appeared to be old diesel fuel was discovered.

Ahmad Alzain owns a gas station where state and county monitors have been trying to find where the leak is coming from. He hired a consultant to test where the fuel was coming from.

Alzain said the tests show his current tanks are fine, but there is a tank somewhere that is leaking.

