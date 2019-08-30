2 people shot along Woodward Avenue, outside Ferndale club

FERNDALE, Mich. - It's not often residents of Ferndale see police tape, but a Friday morning shooting outside the Bosco Lounge turned the area north of Nine Mile Road into a crime scene.

Original story: 2 people shot at Bosco Lounge in Ferndale: 'A pretty chaotic scene'

The Bosco Lounge is a popular bar and brings in large crowds. At about 1 a.m., an altercation at the venue turned violent.

About 40 evidence markers sat near shell casings and blood splatter. Police recovered three handguns from the scene.

"We have one man, who is a 36-year-old resident of Detroit, suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. He was treated and released," said Ferndale police Sgt. Baron Brown. "We have another man, who is a 37-year-old resident of Detroit. He's is in critical condition."

Police said the two men are brothers.

Bosco Lounge owner, Jay Noomchester, filled in more blanks in the story. He said the two men argued with his staff after coming in late for a reservation. He said they were allegedly rude to the hostess and were escorted out. That's when they reportedly argued with security, punched one guard and Noomchester said the guards responded in self-defense.

"We're not sure if he shot his gun, but he definitely pulled out his gun and pointed it at security," Noomchester said. "He pointed it at his face. Security pulled out their guns and shot him."

Police said Noomchester was not in the bar at the time and didn't see what happened. Surveillance camera footage doesn't give police a clear view of what happened.

The security guards have been taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.