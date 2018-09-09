3 fatally shot inside White Castle restaurant in Detroit

DETROIT - Three people were fatally shot inside a White Castle in Detroit, according to police.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday morning.

When police arrived they found three unresponsive men with multiple gunshot wounds in the lobby of the restaurant.

Police have not identified the victims, but believe they are in their late teens to early 20s.

Handguns were found in the lobby and bullet holes in the windows of the restaurant, according to police.

Authorities said they have no suspects at this time.

