DETROIT - A 50-year-old man was carjacked and shot Friday morning at a Clark gas station on Dexter Avenue near Collingwood Street, according to Detroit police.

The victim was shot after buying something from inside the gas station and the gunmen drove off in his black 1999 Isuzu truck.

No arrests have been made. The victim is in serious condition.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.